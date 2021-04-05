CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as strong U.S. jobs data boosts recovery hopes

April 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, as strong U.S. jobs growth data raised hopes of a global economic recovery, although a drop in oil prices limited gains.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 74.7 points, or 0.39%, at 19,065.02.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

