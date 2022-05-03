CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as SSR Mining boosts materials stocks

May 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, as upbeat earnings by SSR Mining SSRM.TO lifted materials sector, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting this week.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 53.46 points, or 0.26%, at 20,745.68.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

