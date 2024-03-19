News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as softer inflation boosts rate optimism

March 19, 2024 — 09:32 am EDT

March 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the surprise fall in domestic headline inflation in February raised hopes of early interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 21.41 points, or 0.1%, at 21,858.59.

