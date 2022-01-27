CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as rising oil prices boost energy stocks

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as rising oil prices supported heavyweight energy stocks, while hawkish signals from the Canadian and U.S. central banks cleared some uncertainty over policy tightening.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 170.28 points, or 0.83%, at 20,766.17.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Maju Samuel)

