CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as oil prices rebound

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as rebounding oil prices helped stabilize sentiment after worries around a hawkish Federal Reserve sparked a selloff in the previous session.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 102.85 points, or 0.54%, at 19,287.39.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

