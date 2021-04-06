CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as oil prices jump on recovery hopes

April 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday, boosted by stronger oil prices as robust economic data from China and the United States raised hopes of a faster pace of economic recovery.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 51.6 points, or 0.27%, at 19,078.39.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

