CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as oil prices jump after strong China imports data

April 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as oil prices rose following strong Chinese import data, while consumer prices in the United States spiked, signaling a faster economic growth.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 42.91 points, or 0.22%, at 19,244.19.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

