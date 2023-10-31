News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as oil prices boost energy stocks

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

October 31, 2023 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index moved higher on Tuesday, supported by a rise in energy stocks on higher oil prices, while data showed the Canadian economy flatlined in August and likely slipped into a shallow recession in the third quarter.

At 09:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 38.13 points, or 0.2% at 18,894.9.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

