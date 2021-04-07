CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as oil gains on economic recovery hopes

April 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, as oil prices jumped on prospects of a stronger economic growth, boosting commodity stocks.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 35.61 points, or 0.19%, at 19,139.75.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.