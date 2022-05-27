US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as mining, tech stocks gains

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, putting the index on track for its best weekly performance in more than two months, aided by gains in mining and technology shares and upbeat mood in global equities.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 76.44 points, or 0.37%, at 20,608.62.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

