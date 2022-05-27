CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as mining, tech stocks gains
May 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, putting the index on track for its best weekly performance in more than two months, aided by gains in mining and technology shares and upbeat mood in global equities.
At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 76.44 points, or 0.37%, at 20,608.62.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Fed could cut rates in 2023, 2024 once inflation under control -Bullard
- US STOCKS-Wall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on upbeat retail guidance, easing Fed fears