CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as mining, tech stocks gains

May 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, putting the index on track for its best weekly performance in more than two months, aided by gains in mining and technology shares and upbeat mood in global equities.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 76.44 points, or 0.37%, at 20,608.62.

