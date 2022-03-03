CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as mining stocks track rise in metal prices

US Markets

Shashank Nayar
Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, as mining stocks tracked higher metal prices amid Russian supply concerns, while Canadian Natural Resources rose after reporting strong results.

At 20:06 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 31.61 points, or 0.15%, at 21,287.25.

