CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as mining stocks track rise in metal prices

March 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, as mining stocks tracked higher metal prices amid Russian supply concerns, while Canadian Natural Resources rose after reporting strong results.

At 20:06 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 31.61 points, or 0.15%, at 21,287.25.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

