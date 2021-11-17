CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as miners offset energy weakness

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched higher on Wednesday as gains in miners countered a drop in energy stocks, while data showed October inflation rose in line with the market and central bank's expectations.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 21.79 points, or 0.1%, at 21,738.95.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

