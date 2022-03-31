CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as miners gain on gold prices

March 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, and was on track for its best monthly performance in five, as precious metal miners gained tracking gold prices.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 67.46 points, or 0.31%, at 22,143.42.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

