CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as miners boost; focus on Fed decision

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, as mining stocks rose tracking gold prices, ahead of a highly anticipated interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve due later in the day.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 94.91 points, or 0.49%, at 19,643.42.

