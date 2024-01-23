CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as metal prices rebound

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, boosted by mining-related stocks on gaining metal prices, while focus remained on the Bank of Canada's meeting on Wednesday for future path of its monetary policy.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 44.51 points, or 0.21%, at 20,968.81.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru)

