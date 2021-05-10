CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as materials, energy stocks gain

May 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as material stocks tracked gains in gold prices, while energy stocks jumped as oil prices edged higher after a cyber attack on a U.S. pipeline operator sparked supply concerns.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 61.35 points, or 0.32%, at 19,534.09.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

