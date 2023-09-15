CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as material stocks gain on China optimism

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday after a rise in prices of most metals lifted materials stocks as optimistic economic data from China boosted demand and elevated recovery hopes.

At 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 50.29 points, or 0.24%, at 20,618.13.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.