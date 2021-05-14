US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as material stocks gain

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, supported by material stocks as gold prices gained on a weaker U.S. dollar after U.S. Federal Reserve officials downplayed inflation concerns.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 90.66 points, or 0.47%, at 19,226.47.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

    Most Popular