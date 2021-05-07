CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as material stocks gain

May 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as material stocks rose tracking gold prices, which were set for their best week in six months on lower dollar and Treasury yields.

* At 14:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 33.44 points, or 0.17%, at 19,324.42.

