CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as material stocks gain

April 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as material stocks rose tracking gold prices, which were set for their third weekly gain on lower Treasury yields.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 9.8 points, or 0.05%, at 19,041.44.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

