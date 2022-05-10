CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as healthcare, tech shares gain

May 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rebounded on Tuesday after its worst session in nearly two years as investors placed bets on beaten-down healthcare and technology shares, but the sentiment remained fragile due to worries over global economic growth.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 251.41 points, or 1.26%, at 20,251.1.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.