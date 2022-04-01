CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as healthcare, tech shares gain

April 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, as gains in healthcare and technology shares countered commodity-linked weakness, but the index is likely to snap its five-week winning streak.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 89.05 points, or 0.41%, at 21,979.21.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

