CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as healthcare, mining shares gain

March 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as investors placed bets on beaten-down healthcare shares and miners benefited from stronger bullion prices.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 71.04 points, or 0.32%, at 22,003.22.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.