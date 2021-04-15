CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as gold prices rise, oil hovers at one-month high

April 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as gold prices jumped on the back of softer Treasury yields and a weaker dollar, while crude oil levels fueled hopes for a faster economic rebound.

* At 14:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 97.3 points, or 0.51%, at 19,268.96.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

