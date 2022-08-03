CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as geopolitical tensions ease

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday at the opening bell, hours after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan, following a visit which heightened Sino-U.S. tensions, while higher gold prices buoyed miners.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 54.53 points, or 0.28%, at 19,559.86.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

