CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as financial, energy stocks lift sentiment

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, as gains in the financial sector on prospects of higher interest rates next year and strength in energy shares lifted sentiment.

At 09:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 24.67 points, or 0.12%, at 21,445.44.

