CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as financial, energy stocks lift sentiment

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, as gains in the financial sector on prospects of higher interest rates next year and strength in energy shares lifted sentiment.

At 09:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 24.67 points, or 0.12%, at 21,445.44.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

