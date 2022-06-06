CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy, tech shares gain

June 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, aided by energy and technology stocks, and as sentiment was lifted by gains in Wall Street.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 133.26 points, or 0.64%, at 20,923.99.

