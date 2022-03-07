CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy stocks track oil surge

US Markets

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, as energy shares tracked higher crude prices with the United States and Western allies weighing a ban on imports of Russian oil, while delays in talks with Iran also fueled supply concerns.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 74.41 points, or 0.35%, at 21,476.84.

