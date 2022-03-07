CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy stocks track oil surge

March 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, as energy shares tracked higher crude prices with the United States and Western allies weighing a ban on imports of Russian oil, while delays in talks with Iran also fueled supply concerns.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 74.41 points, or 0.35%, at 21,476.84.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

