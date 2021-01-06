CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy stocks rise

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, helped by strength in energy stocks, while investors eyed the prospect of a Democrat-controlled Senate in the United States.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 40.89 points, or 0.23%, at 17,723.4.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

