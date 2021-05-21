CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy stocks, retail sales rise

May 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at open on Friday, drawing support from energy stocks tracking a rise in crude oil prices as economic reopening raised summer demand hopes, while a rise in retail sales also lifted sentiment.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 61.08 points, or 0.31%, at 19,604.03.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

