CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy stocks jump on stronger crude

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, after posting its biggest decline in more than a year on Friday, as a near 5% jump in crude prices lifted energy stocks.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 141.63 points, or 0.67%, at 21,267.53.

