CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy stocks gain

May 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, boosted by energy stocks after oil prices gained as the easing of lockdowns in the United States and parts of Europe raised hopes of higher fuel demand in the summer season.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 66.69 points, or 0.35%, at 19,254.72.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

