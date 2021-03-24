CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy stocks gain

US Markets

Energy stocks helped Canada's main stock index open higher on Wednesday, as crude prices rose more than 2% on supply concerns after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 80.9 points, or 0.43%, at 18,750.7.

