CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy stocks gain

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Energy stocks helped Canada's main stock index open higher on Tuesday, as oil prices hit an 11-month high on tighter supply and hopes of a drop in U.S. stockpile.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 32.5 points, or 0.18%, at 17,966.95.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

