CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy stocks gain

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Energy stocks helped Canada's main stock index open higher on Tuesday, as oil prices hit an 11-month high on tighter supply and hopes of a drop in U.S. stockpile.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 32.5 points, or 0.18%, at 17,966.95.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.