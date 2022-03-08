CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy shares track stronger crude

March 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, as the energy sector hit its highest in more than five years on soaring oil prices, although investors remained cautious as rising energy costs fueled inflationary concerns.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 51.81 points, or 0.24%, at 21,356.21.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

