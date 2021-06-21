CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy, mining shares gain

June 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by gains in energy and mining stocks, bouncing back from last week's losses that were triggered by a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve.

* At 09:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 76.92 points, or 0.38%, at 20,076.51.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.