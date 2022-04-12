CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy, materials boost

April 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as a rise in gold and crude prices boosted material and energy stocks, with investor focus now on the Bank of Canada policy meeting later this week.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 80.58 points, or 0.37%, at 21,871.07.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

