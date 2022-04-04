US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy, material shares rise

April 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday on gains in energy and mining companies, as investors closely tracked developments around the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 40.8 points, or 0.19%, at 21,993.75.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

