CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy, industrial shares gain
May 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, aided by energy and industrial shares, although sentiment remained fragile amid concerns over slowing global economic growth.
At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 88.99 points, or 0.44%, at 20,472.74.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
