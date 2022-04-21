CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy, healthcare stocks gain

April 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, aided by gains in energy and healthcare stocks, while upbeat U.S. earnings lifted global sentiment.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 80.36 points, or 0.37%, at 22,078.74.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)

