CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy, healthcare shares gain

May 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, aided by energy and healthcare shares, while investors remained cautious ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's May meeting.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 41.12 points, or 0.2%, at 20,327.32.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.