CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy, gold stocks rise

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, as heavyweight energy stocks tracked a rise in oil prices, while gains in gold miners due to strengthening bullion further lifted sentiment.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 94.4 points, or 0.54%, at 17,481.8.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.