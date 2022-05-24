CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy, financial shares gain

May 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday after investors returned from a long weekend, with energy and financial shares leading gains.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 89.34 points, or 0.44%, at 20,286.95.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

