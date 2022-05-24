CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy, financial shares gain
May 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday after investors returned from a long weekend, with energy and financial shares leading gains.
At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 89.34 points, or 0.44%, at 20,286.95.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG index on autopilot, discrimination concerns
- Fed could cut rates in 2023, 2024 once inflation under control -Bullard
- US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply lower as Target and growth stocks sink
- Powell says Fed to 'keep pushing' rates higher until clear inflation is falling