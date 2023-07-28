CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as economic data eases rate worries

July 28 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks opened higher on Friday led by materials and financials stocks, after a slew of economic data from the U.S. and Canada boosted optimism that the Fed's recent rate hike might be the last in its tightening cycle.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 123.97 points, or 0.61%, at 20,509.44.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in ; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.