CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as cyclical, financial shares gain

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

June 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched higher on Monday after last week's rout, aided by gains in cyclical and financial shares, although trading volumes stayed low during a U.S. holiday.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 69.88 points, or 0.37%, at 19,000.36.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

