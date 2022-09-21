CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as commodity shares jump on Russia jitters; Fed in focus

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as commodity stocks climbed on firm oil and gold prices after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision later in the day.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the resource-heavy Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 105 points, or 0.54%, at 19,473.69.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

