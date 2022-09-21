US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as commodity shares jump on Russia jitters; Fed in focus

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as commodity stocks climbed on firm oil and gold prices after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision later in the day.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as commodity stocks climbed on firm oil and gold prices after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision later in the day.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the resource-heavy Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 105 points, or 0.54%, at 19,473.69.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular