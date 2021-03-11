CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as commodity prices gain

March 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as energy and materials stocks tracked strong commodity prices, while a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields eased fears of rising U.S. inflation.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 125.06 points, or 0.67%, at 18,815.06.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

