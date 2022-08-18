CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as commodity-linked stocks rise

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as a rebound in commodity prices aided oil and materials stocks, while data showed Canadian producer prices fell in July from the previous month.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 57.36 points, or 0.28%, at 20,238.8.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

