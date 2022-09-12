US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as commodities jump

Contributor
Aniruddha Ghosh Reuters
Published
Queen Elizabeth in a pink coat and hat
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday on strength from energy and material stocks, tracking firmer crude oil and gold prices despite concerns over a slowdown in the Canadian economy.

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday on strength from energy and material stocks, tracking firmer crude oil and gold prices despite concerns over a slowdown in the Canadian economy.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 163.28 points, or 0.83%, at 19,936.62.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular