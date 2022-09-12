CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as commodities jump

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday on strength from energy and material stocks, tracking firmer crude oil and gold prices despite concerns over a slowdown in the Canadian economy.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 163.28 points, or 0.83%, at 19,936.62.

