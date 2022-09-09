CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as commodities gain

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday driven by gains in energy and material stocks, while data showed Canada shed jobs for a third straight month in August.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 204.54 points, or 1.05 percent, at 19,617.54.

